Hometown hero Dan Burn waited a year to score his first goal for Newcastle and now he is dreaming of ending the club’s 68-year trophy drought.
Rightback Burn fired into the bottom corner to open the scoring in the second half in Tuesday night’s 2-0 League Cup quarterfinal win over Leicester, with Joelinton adding the second to book the club’s first semifinal appearance in 18 years.
Burn has been instrumental to the Magpies’ rise under coach Eddie Howe since joining his childhood club from Brighton last January.
Living the dream. ❤️— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 11, 2023
What a way to score your first goal for your boyhood club! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WQaeYFvKy3
In the hat for the two-legged semis and a first piece of silverware since the 1955 FA Cup now just three games away, Burn is buzzing.
He tells Sky Sports: “I used to sit in the East Stand, you always want to score in front of the Gallowgate end, to do that in front of my family was amazing.
“The gaffer [Howe] made a big thing of going for a trophy this season, in previous years staying in the league was enough, but this year we want a cup.”