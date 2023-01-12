Rightback Burn fired into the bottom corner to open the scoring in the second half in Tuesday night’s 2-0 League Cup quarterfinal win over Leicester, with Joelinton adding the second to book the club’s first semifinal appearance in 18 years.

Hometown hero Dan Burn waited a year to score his first goal for Newcastle and now he is dreaming of ending the club’s 68-year trophy drought.

Burn has been instrumental to the Magpies’ rise under coach Eddie Howe since joining his childhood club from Brighton last January.

In the hat for the two-legged semis and a first piece of silverware since the 1955 FA Cup now just three games away, Burn is buzzing.

He tells Sky Sports: “I used to sit in the East Stand, you always want to score in front of the Gallowgate end, to do that in front of my family was amazing.