Burnley has set tongues wagging following their creative unveiling of Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster on four and half yera deal on Wednesday night. In an animated and altered clip from Shrek of Lord Farquaad, the Lord is chatting to a magical mirror about possible January signings for Burnley.

The magical mirror argues that the clubs can improve their 62-goal scoring spree this campaign if they were ton sign the young talent. The mirror introduces the World Cup winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi, his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Foster as the three potential signings. Once upon a time... 🪞 pic.twitter.com/7V18jjZLg8 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 25, 2023 “A super South African from the Belgium Pro League. At only 22, he's already represented and scored for his national side at both youth and senior levels," it said on Foster.

The Lord endures a brief spell of confusion on which player Burnley must sign to beef up their striking unit, before the crowd fully convince him to sign Foster. “Burnley Football Club, you’ve chosen Lyle Foster,” the magical mirror boldly announces, before the Lord grins in delight, saying “Foster, he’s perfect”! Foster reportedly joined the Clarets for a transfer fee of €7m (R131m) with that set to rise to €10m (R187m) if they are promoted to the Premier League.