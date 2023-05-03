The Stormers are fueled up on Brannas, as they’re ready to unleash yster Deon Fourie on the Bulls in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarterfinal. Fourie has been out of action since suffering a fractured eye socket in the Champions Cup last-16 win against Harlequins on April 1.

The veteran openside flanker’s absence has been felt as the Stormers have struggled to secure breakdown turnovers in matches against the Exeter Chiefs, Munster and, to a lesser extent, Benetton. It’s going to be a @Vodacom #URC knock-out clash of epic proportions at DHL Stadium on Saturday.



🎟️ Get your tickets now https://t.co/819rYFRETH#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/SRUcdcvx8G — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 2, 2023 But, the oldest Springbok debutant is back in full training for the Kaapenaars and set to make his return in a mouthwatering north-south derby innie Kaap. And just in time, too, as fellow Bok fetcher Marcell Coetzee is back for the Bulle after a six-month sabbatical in Japan and in line to feature against the URC champions at Cape Town Stadium.

SA Rugby's biggest rivalry kicks off again at DHL Stadium on Saturday, this time with a @Vodacom #URC semifinal place on the line.



🎟️ Get your tickets https://t.co/819rYFR749#iamastormer #dhldelivers #UniteWeRise pic.twitter.com/JCArVcJeBQ — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 3, 2023 Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says: “Deon has been training, and looking really good. It’s not just his breakdown ability [we’ve missed], but also his experience and leadership. “We’re quite happy to have him back, and sure he will contribute as best as he can.” The 36-year-old will reunite with No.8 Evan Roos and speedy blindsider Hacjivah Dayimani, but Hlungwani warns the Bulls to be bang for the hele Stormers loose forwards. Dynamic: Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani He adds: “Roos is high energy, Hacjivah likes an open game. Willie [Engelbrecht] is very physical, Marcel [Theunissen] is a good carrier. Whoever runs out will be the right person to dominate and play well against the Bulls.”