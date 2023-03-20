Western Province coach John Dobson hailed the fight in his team for their 44-31 win over rivals the Blue Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night. Trailing 33-25 with a little over a quarter of the match to go against a strong Bulls outfit, Province showed great character to fight back and win their second match in a row on the road after also beating the Lions at Ellis Park in their season-opener last week.

Of their success in Pretoria, Dobson says: “I thought at one stage the Bulls could have gone away from us, I think they were eight points clear and we were under a lot of pressure. I can’t really give you the answer [to why we are doing so well at Loftus whether it’s the Stormers or WP] other than good old-fashioned fight. These guys played for each other. That's a full house of five points at Loftus, making it back-to-back wins to start the Currie Cup. What a performance from the 🔵⚪️ #wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/EB3Fn3KI8B — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) March 17, 2023 “I just asked these guys to do something special and keep on fighting…” And something special they did.

Clayton Blommetjies picks up the Standout Player of the Match award as DHL Western Province run out 41-33 victors over the Vodacom Bulls 🏉 pic.twitter.com/dc5qQ3Qeeu — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 17, 2023 The match started at a frenetic pace, with Springbok Sbu Nkosi scoring the first try for the Bulls in the fifth minute, with WP No.8 Keke Morabe making an excellent break down the left touchline three minutes later to send Paul de Wet over. Happy: WP bossJohn Dobson A super counter-attacking break by Ruhan Nel sent Kade Wolhuter over in the 18th minute, before another Bulls Bok Cornal Hendricks crashed over to make it 15-12 for WP seven minutes later. A Zak Burger touchdown gave the hosts a one-point led (19-18) heading into the break.

But Nel dove over in the corner almost straight after the restart (25-19). A Johan Grobbelaar maul try and a Francois Klopper touchdown from close quarters gave the Bulls the lead (33-25). That’s when Province found a new gear, with centre Jean-Luc du Plessis giving a superb chicken-wing offload Suleiman Hartzenberg in the build-up to Clayton Blommetjies’ 59th minute try to make it 33-32, before Wolhuter kicked three more penalties in the final quarter to give WP a superb win.