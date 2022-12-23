Bulls coach Jake White rested his big stars for their last two matches in the Champions Cup and with their big guns back now, Nortje believes they will storm against the Stormers

Bulls captain Ruan Nortje says they are fresh and ready to go ahead of Friday night at 7.15pm United Rugby Championship derby against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.

He says: “Jake is brilliant, we all understand the big idea behind player management and creating depth across the various facets of our game, so the break was welcomed – especially for me – now we return feeling fresh having gotten some rest after what has been a hectic couple of months on the field”

GAME DAY



Vodacom Bulls vs DHL Stormers

Cape Town

19:15

BullsEye Commentary & Watch Along live on Facebook and YouTube

The Bulls have extra motivation to beat the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium, with their last visit to the Mother City in June ending in trane when they lost the URC final 18-13 to their hosts.

Of that defeat, he adds: “It was obviously tough to lose in the final but we have put the past behind us and have had an exciting week as we build up to the match because the north versus south derby is always massive, for all of us.”