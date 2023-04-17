The Irish ysters absorbed two yellow cards and scored 18 unanswered points at the death to overturn a 26-14 half-time deficit and edge the Leeus in a 39-36 thriller at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Bulls and Sharks’ United Rugby Championship playoff bids received a moerse boost this weekend with bonus-point wins, but the Lions won’t advance after surrendering a 15-point lead to log-leaders Leinster.

Earlier, Springbok wing Canan Moodie scored a hattrick of tries as the seventh-placed Bulls zapped Zebre to claim a huge 78-12 victory over the Italians.

Arendse 🤝 Moodie - Name a better duo 🤫 pic.twitter.com/TMrT5JQyrp — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) April 15, 2023

The result sees the Bulls all but guarantee their place among the eight teams that will advance to the URC playoffs after the final round of league matches next week.

And on Friday, it was all square 14-14 at halftime before the Sharks stepped on the gas to clinch a 43-33 win over Benetton in an 11-try thriller at Kings Park.