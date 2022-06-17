The Bulls want to win the inaugural United Rugby Championship title for coach Jake White on Saturday. Having reached the Cape Town Stadium showdown against the Stormers by beating tournament favourites Leinster in Dublin last week, the manne from Loftus are vol gees for the 7.30pm north-south derby clash.

And winger Madosh Tambwe says it’s time to repay the faith White has shown them by lifting another trophy for the storied coach. 💥 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 💥



Here is your Vodacom Bulls team to take on the Windhoek Draught Griquas in the Carling Currie Cup Semi Final at Loftus 💪 pic.twitter.com/BYMXOianfo — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 16, 2022 Having made the switch to the Bulls from the Sharks at the start of the season, the Congo-born speedster says of the former Springbok mentor: “Working with coach Jake has been tremendous. “He has honestly brought out the best out of me. Hopefully we can finish that relationship on a high on Saturday. I want to give back to him.

“The one thing I can do in terms of repaying him is to play my socks off, and hopefully play a role in securing that trophy and bringing it back to Loftus. Simphiwe Matanzima answers YOUR questions ahead of our @Vodacom #URC Final, in this week’s episode of “No Holds Barred” 💪 Watch the full version on the Vodacom Bulls app 💥 pic.twitter.com/9QVA5BEewV — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 16, 2022 “We have a World Cup-winning coach, we have a defence coach [Joey Mongalo] that has been to three Super Rugby finals. We have great personnel whom we are fortunate to work with. “Our main motivation now is to lift the trophy, the same way we did when we went to Leinster.