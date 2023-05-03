In a repeat of the inaugural United Rugby Championship final at Cape Town Stadium, the Bulls meet the Stormers in this season’s quarterfinals stage.

Bulls boss Jake White is playing up the underdog tag for Saturday’s north-south derby innie Kaap, saying the Stormers “should beat” his span.

The Kaapenaars under coach John Dobson finished the URC regular season in third place and also defended the SA Shield, and the defending champions will be hunting a sixth successive URC win against the manne from Pretoria.

A Western Province side coached in the Currie Cup by Dobson earned a bonus-point win over White’s Bulle last Saturday and in the build up to this week’s URC playoff, Jake has started the kopspeletjies.

He says: “Let me be clear, as the Bulls we still haven’t done anything in the URC. In all probability, the odds will tell you the Stormers should beat us [on Saturday].