In-form Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng is out to make the most of his recall to the Bafana Bafana setup. Having been part of the squad that won the 2021 Cosafa Cup, national-team boss Hugo Broos is backing the flyer to step up in Mbombela Stadium friendlies against Mozambique tomorrow and Angola on Sunday.

The tricky 24-year-old has been on fire in domestic football this season, scoring three goals as Bucs won the MTN8 earlier this month - scoring the only goal in the final against AmaZulu. Along with two goals in the PSL, his performances have put him in the spotlight and he is ready to make it count. He tells Safa media: “I’m in the spotlight now, scoring goals after not playing regularly.