Stellenbosch FC got their PSL campaign off to the perfect start with a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates on Saturday night. Antonio van Wyk scored the only goal of the match as the Danie Craven Stadium hosts put in a defiant defensive display with a brand-new centreback pairing of new boys, Man of the Match Ismael Toure and Thabo Moloisane.

Steve Barker’s manne looked to use their pace on transition, as they soaked up wave after wave of attacks. What a goal to get our 2023/24 campaign underway 🔥pic.twitter.com/I8xPYLa1Kd — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 5, 2023 Despite Bucs having the vast majority of ball possession, the closest they got to scoring was in the 29th minute when Monnapule Saleng picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area. But leftback Fawaaz Basadien somehow got a deflection on Saleng’s right-footed shot, which sent it cannoning off the crossbar.

ALL GOOD: Boss Barker.Picture credit: Shaun Roy Stellies, however, hit the lead just before the half-time break when Sibongiseni Mthethwa won the possession in midfield, shifted the ball to the advancing Basadien, who played Van Wyk in behind the Bucs defence where he rolled the ball under goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for the eventual winner. Jayden Adams had the chance to double the lead with 10 minutes to go, but with time and space on the edge of the area, he blazed over. Steve Barker has lauded his side’s tactical discipline in Saturday's win over Orlando Pirates, and praised the impact the club’s new signings made on debut.#StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 7, 2023 With the 21-year-old tipped to take over from Junior Mendieta – now at Mamelodi Sundowns – as Stellies’ attacking inspiration, Barker hailed the youngster.

He tells SuperSport: “I was obviously happy. Antonio has worked really hard. I told him before the game that this season is his season, it’s his breakout season.” KEPT QUIET: Bucs’ Saleng, front.Picture credit: Ayanda Ndamane TEAM P W D L F A Pts 1 SuperSport 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

2 Sundowns 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Stellies 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 CT City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

5 TS Galaxy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 G. Arrows 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 7 Swallows 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

8 AmaZulu 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Chippa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Chiefs 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

11 Royal AM 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Sekhukhune 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 CT Spurs 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

14 Pirates 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Polokwane 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Richards Bay 1 0 0 1 0 2 0