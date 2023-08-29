Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler says it’s high time his manne started scoring goals as they head to Orlando Pirates for a 7.30pm PSL on Tuesday. To date, the Citizens have scored just two goals in a frustrating start of the campaign.

After kicking off the season with two 1-0 wins, the goals have dried up and lie eighth in the table after two straight defeats.

Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Orlando Stadium

19h30

⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates… pic.twitter.com/hfRdv328et — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) August 28, 2023 On Tuesday night they face a Pirates side two points and two places behind them, but with a game in hand. And Tinkler wants to see more of a threat from his span this time as they look to get back to winning ways, saying: “I’m disappointed in terms of our final-third entries and the chances we are not creating.”

Last season’s joint-top PSL goalscorer Khanyisa Mayo is the man suffering most from the lack of chances, with the coach telling his ace “not to force things” as he looks to break his duck. He adds of Mayo: “He feels pressure because he knows he was top goalscorer, he knows the expectation is he needs to be scoring. “So what I try… and say to him, ‘you know, don’t force [it], when you force, it makes it a lot harder, just simplify your game, show a little bit of calmness and be patient that the goals will come’.