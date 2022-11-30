Ronaldo claimed that he headed Fernandes’ cross home in the 54th minute and celebrated accordingly having thought he had equalled Eusebio’s record on nine World Cup goals for Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes says he thought Cristiano Ronaldo scored Portugal’s opener in Monday night’s 2-0 World Cup Group G win over Uruguay.

But Fifa credited Fernandes with the goal after replays showed little to no contact from the captain who had what would have been a record-extending 119th international strike.

The debate is still raging, with journalist Piers Morgan claiming that Ronaldo told him that he did touch the ball.

But Fernandes is min gespin about who actually scored after his second-half injury-time penalty put Portugal top of the group ahead of Friday’s clash with South Korea.