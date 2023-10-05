Ahead of the Group E tie, midfielder Alexis (24) told his defender Kevin (25) that he wants him to suffer in a lighthearted duel of sibling rivalry.

There will be no brotherly love on show if the Mac Allister brothers, Liverpool’s Alexis and Kevin of Union Saint Gilloise, face off in Thursday’s 9pm Europa League clash at Anfield.

With the Reds topping the pool with three points after one game and their visitors on one, Kevin kicking off their video call says of the showdown: “We’re really relaxed, we’ve got any easy game coming up. I hope I get the chance to play at Anfield.

With their former Argentina international dad Carlos in town to watch the game, Alexis ended the call, saying: “I hope you don’t enjoy it. I hope you suffer.”

Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he thinks the best solution to the VAR stuff-up that cost them a valid goal in 2-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham last weekend is to replay the game.