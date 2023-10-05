There will be no brotherly love on show if the Mac Allister brothers, Liverpool’s Alexis and Kevin of Union Saint Gilloise, face off in Thursday’s 9pm Europa League clash at Anfield.
Ahead of the Group E tie, midfielder Alexis (24) told his defender Kevin (25) that he wants him to suffer in a lighthearted duel of sibling rivalry.
With the Reds topping the pool with three points after one game and their visitors on one, Kevin kicking off their video call says of the showdown: “We’re really relaxed, we’ve got any easy game coming up. I hope I get the chance to play at Anfield.
With their former Argentina international dad Carlos in town to watch the game, Alexis ended the call, saying: “I hope you don’t enjoy it. I hope you suffer.”
Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says he thinks the best solution to the VAR stuff-up that cost them a valid goal in 2-1 Premier League defeat to Tottenham last weekend is to replay the game.
He says: “Some people probably don’t want me to say, but not as the manager of Liverpool so much, more as a football person, the only outcome should be a replay. That's how it is. It probably will not happen."
Thursday’s other fixtures: Europa League - Marseille v Brighton, Freiburg v West Ham (6.45pm), Europa Conference League - Aston Villa v Zrinjski (9pm).