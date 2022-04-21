Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele insists they will make sure South Africa are at next year’s African Cup of Nations tournament.

Mkhalele was present in the SuperSport studio in Randburg for the official qualifiers draw for Ivory Coast 2023 on Tuesday night.

And after getting World Cup 2022 qualifiers Morocco, neighbours Zimbabwe and Liberia in Group K, Hugo Broos’ No.2 says don’t want a repeat of missing out on Cameroon earlier this year.

He explains: “It is a tough draw because I believe all the teams are strong enough to qualify for the tournament.

“Since we couldn’t qualify for the 2021 edition in Cameroon, we want to make sure that we are in Ivory Coast in 2023.

“We don’t want to repeat that. The only thing we can do to make sure there’s no repeat scenario is to go out there and perform and book our place in Ivory Coast.”

Meanwhile, Safa president Danny Jordaan backed Bafana’s coaching team ahead of next month’s kickoff of qualifiers, where the top two teams from each group make the tournament proper.

Asked if Broos’ job depends on qualification, Jordaan tells Sport24: ‘No [there's no jeopardy]. “We wish the team and the coach all the best, and we are going to give him all the support.

“I’m sure the coach and Helman have their plans in place and we’ll see.”

