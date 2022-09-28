Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma and his manne are ready to face the best India have to offer when they cross swords in the first of three T20Is on Wednesday at Greenfield Stadium (3.30pm). Stepping up their preparations for next month’s World Cup in Australia, this series will be South Africa’s last before they jet off Down Under.

And while they will look to give fringe players a run and get their combinations warmed up heading into the global showpiece, Bavuma knows that beating an India side which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma will go a long way in giving them confidence ahead of the ICC event. HE’S BACK: India’s Virat Kohli The India trio missed the five-match series - which was drawn 2-2 with the last match raining out - when South Africa toured India in June. But back to face the Proteas this time around, Bavuma knows they are in for a battle.

He says of Kohli and captain Sharma boosting India’s batting lineup: “Those are big names with big pedigree behind them… we expect them to come in and lead from the front. The day has arrived 🏏



📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/KbMpO68qNz — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 28, 2022 “It’s good practice for the team and we expect those guys to bring a lot of confidence and X-factor to their team.” Of Bumrah and what he will bring with the new ball, Bavuma adds: “Facing their opening bowlers are challenging - they get the ball to move in the powerplay - a little bit more than we are accustomed to back home.”