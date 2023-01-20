The Stormers need just two log points against Clermont at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 7.30pm to secure a place in the Champions Cup last 16. But they want more and aim to finish as high as possible to secure home playoff matches at Cape Town Stadium.

South African teams can host last-16 matches as well as quarterfinal clashes in the tournament, but not semifinals, with the final being played at Lansdowne Road in Ireland.



🎫 Tickets here https://t.co/oyBXgkxu9e#iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/XNP1iFdVu2 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 19, 2023 To Stormers coach John Dobson the mission is clear. With his side currently in fourth place in Pool A and facing Clermont in eighth with the top eight going through, Dobson says: “It’s critical [to finish as high as possible on the log] Mission: Coach John Dobson “ I think the last 16 on one of these flights away to a top-ranked team because we finished seventh or something is gonna be almost probably beyond capability.

“Home playoffs are important for three reasons; one is that we have a good chance of winning with our home record, the second reason is for revenue and the third is for the people of Cape Town. “For what it can mean, it makes it [this match] very important.” Countrymen the Bulls, currently in sixth in Pool A, get South Africa’s push for last 16 place in Europe underway on Friday when they travel to Lyon on Friday at 10pm, before the Sharks - second in Pool A and already qualified - tackle Harlequins in England at Twickenham tomorrow at 3pm.