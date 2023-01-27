Brighton’s teen hotshot Evan Ferguson is out to pile more misery on Liverpool and skop Jurgen Klopp’s struggling Reds out of the FA Cup this weekend. With Sunday’s 3.30pm visitors to the Amex Stadium down in ninth in the Premier League, the high-flying Seagulls will be smelling blood after handing the Merseysiders a 3-0 league pak just 13 days ago.

Having made his Prem debut just last month, the youngster has racked up three goals in five games, including an assist in the win over the Reds. Every angle of Evan's equaliser... 🎯 pic.twitter.com/x5Mp4IGh4L — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 24, 2023 It was a performance Klopp labelled one of the worst in his seven seasons in charge. And Ferguson knows that the Reds will rock up wanting to restore some pride, saying: “I think you would [have a point to prove], if you were them.

“Not hold a grudge so much, but they will want to beat us. “If someone had done that to us, we would want to do the same.” WEEKEND’S FA CUP FIXTURES