Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants his team to “break” teams do niks but defend against them.

Guardiola believes only five teams in England have the ballas to go toe to toe with them when it comes to playing attacking football.

He named Premier League title rivals Liverpool, Brighton, Arsenal, Leeds and Aston Villa.

But the rest, he says just try to limit damage or play on the break.

BRING IT: Posh’s Frankie Kent

And he expects the same to happen when they go to Championship strugglers Peterborough United in the FA Cup last-16 tonight at 9.15pm.

Pep says: “It’s in our hands how to break them - teams that are high pressing, how to do it, and when teams sit back, how we have to do it.

“And one of the principles is be patient, don’t concede goals, don’t concede deep runs from them, counter attacks and be patient and in the right moment we can do it.

“Let’s continue doing it like this.”

PEP TALK: City's Pep Guardiola

City go to a Peterborough side who lost 3-0 at the weekend after just a week under new Grant McCann, who took over from Darren Ferguson - son of legendary Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson.

And defender Frankie Kent called on his players to take that defeat personally and bring their A-game against City.

He says: “We need to take these defeats personally. It’s a pride thing now. We have to take responsibility as a team and individuals.

It’s a chance to play against one of the best teams in the world and we want to give a strong account of ourselves.”

