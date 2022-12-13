Brazilian football great Ronaldo Nazario has admitted that he would be pleased to see Argentina star Lionel Messi win the Qatar World Cup. “El Fenomeno” has been spotted in Qatar alongside other Brazil greats like Kaka, Cafu and Roberto Carlos in support of the Selecao.

And now that his beloved Brazil have been eliminated, Ronaldo has expressed that even though La Albicelestes remain their most fierce rivals, he would be happy if seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is able to win the World Cup. When asked whether he would want Messi to lift the prestigious trophy, he responded: “Of course I'm gonna be happy for him but everyone knows we have a great rivalry between Brazil and Argentina, but still I will not be a hypocrite and say I won't be happy for Argentina." He added that he sees football as romantic, and accepts whatever the outcome is and will enjoy the rest of the tournament.