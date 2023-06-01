All eyes will be on Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild after his heroic five-set upset of world No.2 Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old, making his debut at Roland Garros, won 7-6, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and said of his victory: “It’s definitely the happiest day of my life. But the tournament is not over, and I have worked very hard to be here, and I would like to stay as long as possible.”