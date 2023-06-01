All eyes will be on Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild after his heroic five-set upset of world No.2 Daniil Medvedev at the French Open on Tuesday night.
The 23-year-old, making his debut at Roland Garros, won 7-6, 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 and said of his victory: “It’s definitely the happiest day of my life. But the tournament is not over, and I have worked very hard to be here, and I would like to stay as long as possible.”
Wild, who had not played in a Grand Slam main draw since 2020, concentrated on the clay-court circuits earlier this year, claiming titles in Chile and Argentina.
Up against Argentine Guido Pella today, Wild has his sights on third-round berth.
Top-10 seeds Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud are all in action today against Gael Monfils, Daniel Altmaier, Arthur Rinderknech and Giulio Zeppieri respectively. In yesterday’s action, fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 7-6, 6-2.