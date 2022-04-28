Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick could unleash Old Trafford’s next generation when they host Chelsea in the Premier League at 8.45pm tonight.

With no fewer than SIX stars (Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho, Fred, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw) injured, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt, Rangnick says he might have no option but to rope in some rookies.

After unleashing 19-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri in last week’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, Rangnick says it’s possible that 17-year-old forward Alejandro Garnacho and 19-year-old leftback Alvaro

TEEN ACE: Alejandro Garnacho

Fernandez could be in the squad for tonight’s match.

He says: “It’s possible, we have quite a few players missing…

“I already played Hannibal at Liverpool, it’s possible but we have to be fair enough to those players, it has to be the right moment.

“They should have the chance to play well and perform well, it should be the right moment.”

With United in sixth place and having all but given up on a top four spot with four matches left to play and trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by six points, the timing couldn’t be better for Rangnick to breathe some new life into his squad.

Rangnick will come up against an opponent who knows him well, having coached fellow German and Chelsea mentor Thomas Tuchel at German club Ulm, before working together at Stuttgart.

Of the Old Trafford reunion, Tuchel, whose team is five points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal in third and have a game in hand, says: “I’m personally very happy to play against Manchester United at Old Trafford. I arrive at a strong club, with a strong club.

“I’m happy to have this match and it will always be a big match for me no matter what form they are in.

“That’s why we prepare in the best possible way.

“We focus on their last matches, we should not get confused by their lack of points, their squad is full of quality.”

