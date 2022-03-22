Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock were the big stars in South Africa’s series-levelling seven-wicket ODI win over Bangladesh at the Wanderers on Saturday.

But it was captain Temba Bavuma who caught the eye with his gentle medium-pacers after Wayne Parnell (1/6 in 2.5 overs) had left the field with a hamstring injury.

Bavuma then bowled 6.1 overs for just 22 runs, as South Africa restricted Bangladesh to 194/9 before getting 195/3 to level the three-match series 1-1.

SURPISED: Quick Kagiso Rabada

Man of the Match Rabada, who took 5/39, says of Bavuma: “He does bowl sometimes in the nets - especially when we’re playing Test cricket. But he stopped doing that, because he realises how tough it is. The next morning he’s got aches and pains - he always seems to complain about it.

“I haven’t seen him bowl this many overs, but he’s actually surprisingly a decent bowler. People wouldn’t really expect him to bowl the way that he does. He did a stellar job.”

Bavuma then suffered a finger injury, with Rassie van der Dussen completing the 10 overs for the fifth bowler by taking 1/3.

Of Van der Dussen’s over, Rabada jokes: “He’s gonna be asking for the ball going forward now.”

South Africa made klein skooltjies of Bangladesh’s score, getting the winning runs with a little over 12 overs to spare.

Quinton de Kock made his presence known in the #BetwayPinkODI 💗



Catch the full highlights right here ➡️ https://t.co/emluRF7EHd#SAvBAN #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/CLWIQZIPX4 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 21, 2022

Bavuma completed his all-round performance with 37, while De Kock top-scored with 62 off 41 balls and Kyle Verreynne got an unbeaten 58 off 77 balls.

As they gear up for tomorrow’s series decider at Centurion Park, where SA lost the first match by 38 runs, the Proteas management team will do their best not to rely on part-time bowlers Bavuma and Van der Dussen to get them over the line.

