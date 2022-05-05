Bournemouth are back in the Premier League after clinching second place in the Championship on Tuesday night. Substitute Kiefer Moore scored the solitary goal in a 1-0 win over third-placed Nottingham Forest, who can still seal promotion via the playoffs, whose finalists will be decided in this weekend’s final round of league action.

For Cherries boss Scott Parker, who won his second promotion to the Prem after taking Fulham up two seasons ago, it was mission accomplished after taking over the south coast club at the start of the season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFC Bournemouth (@officialafcb) He says: “When I stepped into this building, I had one aim and that was to try to get this team promoted. “I’m pleased for everybody because there’s been a lot of hard work gone into it.”