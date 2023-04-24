Springbok and Sharks fans hou duimvas that skipper Siya Kolisi’s injury on Saturday doesn’t rule him out of the 2023 World Cup. The star loose forward hurt his knee early in the Sharks’ draw with Munster and tried to play on but eventually limped off.

Sharks boss Neil Powell says: “We will have to wait for the doctors to do a proper assessment on Siya’s knee. We should know by [this afternoon].” Speedy recovery @SiyaKolisi 🙏#SHAvMUN | @Vodacom #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/RAcgeGpYZ9 — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) April 22, 2023 Bok yster Eben Etzebeth, though, believes that he will recover from his shoulder injury in time to face the Wallabies on July 8. He was given up to 16 weeks on the sidelines after getting injured in the Sharks’ Champions Cup last-16 win against Munster.