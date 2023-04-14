Two Springbok second-row ysters will face off in a battle that could decide Saturday’s 6.30pm blockbuster United Rugby Championship (URC) duel between the Stormers and Munster at Cape Town Stadium. The Stormers will name their span on Friday with lock Marvin Orie set to lock horns with fellow towering Bok RG Snyman for Munster, as the defending URC champions host the Irish giants innie Kaap for the first time.

“But of course, RG is a big threat, and I think it will be a big matchup. “We put a lot of work into analysing Munster. The challenge is to see the opportunity and exploit them.” RG, though, is not the only familiar foe who the Stormers are wary of, as forwards coach Rito Hlungwani adds: “Jean [Kleyn] is a former Stormer, over two metres tall. You have RG, a Springbok, also over two metres tall. And Peter O’Mahony, an Irish international.

