Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids says the Springbok players understand that they are representing almal in the country. Davids was chucked a curveball in Monday’s press conference on Zoom from Argentina, when asked if - given that they take an oath when they start their Springbok journey - all the players and backroom staff members know what it means to be a Springbok ambassador and whether they know what it means to be role models for millions of South Africans.

While not directly asking about the scandal that led to flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee being sent back to South Africa from Argentina, it can be accepted that the question was asked with this in mind. IDEALS: Coach Deon Davids Davids had to dink mooi about his answer and eventually said: “It’s a difficult question and I think it’s one you should ask the head coach [Jacques Nienaber] out of respect. “I can assure you that for all of us in this group, it’s a massive honour to be part of the Springbok team and we understand that we represent the whole of South Africa.