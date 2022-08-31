Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has wielded the axe for the second Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, making nine changes to his starting XV. Of the team that lost 25-17 to Australia in Adelaide last weekend, only six players held on to their jerseys - captain Siya Kolisi, wing Makazole Mapimpi, centre Damian de Allende, locks Lood de Jager and Eben Etzebeth and prop Frans Malherbe, while Damian Willemse was moved from fullback to flyhalf.

According to the Bok camp, their hand was forced with this move with both pivots Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies out injured. IN AT WING: Bok debutant Canan Moodie Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit all have knee injuries, while Jantjies has a hand injury. While wing Warrick Gelant, Faf de Klerk, Duane Vermeulen, Joseph Dweba and Ox Nche all lost their places in the starting XV, there was a first call-up for 19-year-old Canan Moodie.

Moodie will become the second-youngest Bok since readmission to start a Test - the youngest still being Frans Steyn, who is on the bench, at 19 years and 181 days when he made his debut against Ireland in 2006. Of Moodie’s call-up, Nienaber says: “We are excited to get him in the mix… “He’s been with us for a month and we’re happy to see his progress within the team. He is a coachable guy, he’s got the skills and you won’t say he’s 19 when you work with him. He is mature for his age and has a very good rugby brain on him.”