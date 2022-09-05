South Africa turned on the style in Sydney on Saturday to beat the Wallabies in Australia for the first time in nine years. Walking off the field as 24-8 victors, the world champion Springboks did a complete 360 from the team that lost 25-17 to the same opponents last week.

Manning up physically, the Springboks’ defence was at its hardegat best, while they also kept the scoreboard ticking over. YSTER: Bok captain Siya Kolisi In fact, South Africa dominated from start to finish, with Australia only getting some attacking ball possession in the Springboks’ half on the half-hour mark as the visitors enjoyed 65 percent of the territory on the day. Still guilty of kicking too much at times, the Springboks made better use of their scoring opportunities this time around, outscoring the Aussies four tries to one to grab a bonus-point win.

The first of those came in the eighth minute already, with Damian de Allende crashing over under the sticks after getting a final pass from Eben Etzebeth, who spun out of a Wallaby tackle a couple of metres from the tryline. 🗣️ Springbok reaction from Sydney: “It has been a tough week for us and I’d like to thank our fans for sticking with us” - more here: https://t.co/4cHT2W2tfm#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/iWM4U7V0on — Springboks (@Springboks) September 3, 2022 Despite their dominance, South Africa only led 7-3 after the Wallabies had converted a penalty with one minute to go before half time. That’s when 19-year-old Paarliet Canaan Moodie successfully chased down a good box kick from Jaden Hendrikse to catch the ball from under the nose of Marika Koroibete and sprint home for 30 metres (12-3).