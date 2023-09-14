The Springboks made 14 changes to their starting XV for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool B clash against Romania. After beating Scotland 18-3 last weekend, the world champions named four scrumhalves in their matchday squad.

Grant Williams, who is one of the fastest players in the squad, starts the match on the wing, with Cobus Reinach agter die oond. Jaden Hendrikse will play backup to Reinach off the bench, while Faf de Klerk will come in at No.10 if he takes the field in place of Damian Willemse, who is the only player to retain his starting place from last week - albeit switching from fullback to flyhalf. The #Springboks team to face Romania in their second #RWC2023 pool game in Bordeaux on Sunday - more here: https://t.co/aip2LcSPV3 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏉#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/CBSZXLQgoI — Springboks (@Springboks) September 13, 2023 Of the squad, led by hooker Bongi Mbonambi, coach Jacques Nienaber says: “People were surprised when we picked four scrumhalves in the squad but we knew they offered us the skills and versatility to provide backline options to manage the challenges that tournament rugby gives you.

The rugby field is our office, and hard work is our job description 😤![CDATA[]]>🏉#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/JmtdRs52uv — Springboks (@Springboks) September 13, 2023 “They are all excellent scrumhalves, but Grant and Cobus can play wing and Faf has experience at No 10 – as do Cheslin [Kolbe] and Willie [le Roux]. We have the same versatility among our forwards. “Grant played school rugby on the wing, and he has come on at wing before for us, so we are excited to give him this opportunity to start there and for him to gain international experience in the position. Changes: Jacques Nienaber.Picture credit: Mike Egerton “Faf is also one of our back up flyhalves in the squad, and the same applies to him, as it will be valuable for him and the team to get some game time in the position.”