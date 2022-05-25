Linked with the Cape franchise for a number of seasons already, Dweba will join coach John Dobson’s team at the start of next season after spending two years in France where he played for Bordeaux-Begles after joining from the Cheetahs.

Having made his Springbok debut against Argentina last year, the 26-year-old says of his move to the Cape: “This is a very exciting time for me and my family, it is great to be home and playing my rugby for the Stormers.

“The team has played some top rugby this season and I can’t wait to get stuck in as we take on the United Rugby Championship [URC] and Champions Cup next season.”

HOOKED UP: Coach John Dobson

The Stormers lost Bongi Mbonambi to the Sharks at the start of the season and went through a crisis at No.2 in recent weeks with first-choice Scarra Ntubeni and some of his deputies all out injured.