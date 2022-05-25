The Stormers on Tuesday announced the signing of Springbok hooker Joseph Dweba on a three-year deal.
Linked with the Cape franchise for a number of seasons already, Dweba will join coach John Dobson’s team at the start of next season after spending two years in France where he played for Bordeaux-Begles after joining from the Cheetahs.
Having made his Springbok debut against Argentina last year, the 26-year-old says of his move to the Cape: “This is a very exciting time for me and my family, it is great to be home and playing my rugby for the Stormers.
“The team has played some top rugby this season and I can’t wait to get stuck in as we take on the United Rugby Championship [URC] and Champions Cup next season.”
The Stormers lost Bongi Mbonambi to the Sharks at the start of the season and went through a crisis at No.2 in recent weeks with first-choice Scarra Ntubeni and some of his deputies all out injured.
With Dweba in their ranks, the Stormers will feel they have enough quality players in this department, with a youngster such as Andre-Hugo Venter having a bright future ahead of him, while Chad Solomon and JJ Kotze can also step up if needed.
Of his new man, Dobson says: “Joseph is an all-action performer who will fit in really well and suit the style of rugby that we have been playing.
“We want to see him grow his game further and help us take things to the next level going forward in what is an exciting future here for our team.”
The Stormers have a bye this week, before returning for their URC quarterfinal against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium next Saturday.
