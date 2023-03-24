The Stormers have brought in their big guns for Friday’s top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship clash with Leinster at the RDS Arena at 9.35pm. Captain Steven Kitshoff, fellow prop Frans Malherbe lock Marvin and playmaker Damian Willemse all return after enjoying an extended break while in camp with the South African national team.

Of his returning internationals, Stormers coach John Dobson says: “[The national] camps were quite tough and the guys are in good physical condition. They haven’t played in two months, and we want to get them ready for the knockout game next week [against Harlequins in the European Champions Cup], so we have to play them tomorrow.” ⛈️Captain Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Marvin Orie, Hacjivah Dayimani and Damian Willemse all make their return for our @Vodacom #URC clash with Leinster at the RDS Arena in Dublin on Friday.



📢Team announcement https://t.co/klS1pUYffM#iamastormer #dhldelivers #LEIvSTO pic.twitter.com/LqVeLFvno9 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 23, 2023 “You can’t expect any rugby player to be out for two months and produce a world-beating performance, but I am expecting good things.” While Dobson wants his manne to use the match to get ready for Harlequins, captain Kitshoff is amped to lay down a marker in Dublin.

Trailing Leinster by 12 log points, Kitshoff says: “There was a great buzz the whole week from last week’s training [when the Boks returned]. “Mentally, the guys are switched on. It’s an awesome sign and just builds on excitement ahead of this game. We are highly motivated and excited for this game. Some of the guys haven’t played in a while, but we’ve been working hard on rugby fundamentals and skills.” It’s getting a little crowded at the top of the @Vodacom #URC table 😬



Time is running out for teams to secure their place in the Top 8 👀



🎥 Full Episode 👉 Link in Bio@Vodacom #URC | @iamSivN | @SquidgeRugby pic.twitter.com/C09B7KZbDC — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) March 22, 2023 Leinster, meanwhile, will take the field without Johnny Sexton, who is suffering from a groin strain after leading Ireland to Six Nations glory last week. Massive Boost: Damian Willemse RDS Arena