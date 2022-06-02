The feisty scrumhalf leaves English Premiership side Sale Sharks and follows in the footsteps of several of his fellow South Africans in moving to the country where they won the World Cup in 2019.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am and Malcolm Marx all played in this year’s Japan Rugby League One season, which finished on Sunday.

The 30-year-old De Klerk, who has 36 caps for the Springboks, says he had wanted to move to Japan “at some stage” ever since playing at the 2019 World Cup.

He says in a statement released by his new club: “Now it is a reality and I can’t wait to get stuck in with my teammates and coaches and hopefully make a big impact.