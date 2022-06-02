Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will join Japanese side Yokohama Canon Eagles next season, the club confirmed Wednesday.
The feisty scrumhalf leaves English Premiership side Sale Sharks and follows in the footsteps of several of his fellow South Africans in moving to the country where they won the World Cup in 2019.
Pieter-Steph du Toit, Willie le Roux, Lukhanyo Am and Malcolm Marx all played in this year’s Japan Rugby League One season, which finished on Sunday.
【メッセージ動画】— 横浜キヤノンイーグルス (@Canon_Eagles) June 1, 2022
ファフ•デクラーク選手より、横浜キヤノンイーグルスへの入団に際してのメッセージが届きました！🗣![CDATA[]]>📹
イーグルスの一員となった、ファフ選手への応援よろしくお願いします！🔥![CDATA[]]>🦅#横浜キヤノンイーグルス #yokohamacanoneagles #ファフ・デクラーク#fafdeklerk pic.twitter.com/vPPSXGUMcI
The 30-year-old De Klerk, who has 36 caps for the Springboks, says he had wanted to move to Japan “at some stage” ever since playing at the 2019 World Cup.
He says in a statement released by his new club: “Now it is a reality and I can’t wait to get stuck in with my teammates and coaches and hopefully make a big impact.
“The Japanese culture is amazing and I look forward to enjoying every moment with my partner, teammates and all the rugby fans of Japan.”
Yokohama, who also have World Cup-winning Springbok Jesse Kriel on their books, finished sixth in the 12-team table.