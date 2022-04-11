Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will not release the names of the 20 players called up for a national camp in Durban this week.

Speaking to the media in an online briefing yesterday, Nienaber explained the Springboks’ selection process and also highlighted that the alignment camps should not be seen as a squad selection.

Still, the coach explained that, in certain positions the, is die bus klaar vol.

Reports over the weekend suggested that Stormers No.8 Evan Roos, 22 and enjoying a superb season, has not made the cut for the camp that ends tomorrow, while the Bulls’ Elrigh Louw, also 22, has.

REAL TALK: Bok coach Jacques Nienaber

In terms of looseforwards, Nienaber reckons Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Kwagga Smith are still reg to go to next year’s World Cup, while the likes of Jasper Wiese, Jean-Luc and Dan Du Preez, Marco van Staden and Juarno Augustus are all waiting in the wings.

Neither confirming or denying Roos’s presence at the camp, Nienaber’s message to youngsters looking to make the team is to be patient.

He says: “The reality is that a young player will only get into the team if there’s an injury or the current player in that position is not playing good rugby.

“There are about 930 Springboks in the history of South African rugby, so it’s extremely difficult to become a Springbok…

“You have to wait for your opportunity. The players that are there now, waited for their opportunities. You have to fight and fight and fight for the opportunity.

“Sometimes you’re lucky and there are injuries. Look at Jasper Wiese, Duane Vermeulen was our first choice and he got injured. The next guy in line was Kwagga Smith and Pieter-Steph got injured and he then moved to flank. The next guy was Dan du Preez and he got Covid and then Jasper Wiese got his chance against the British and Irish Lions and made the most of it.

“So sometimes you just have to be patient…”

