Springbok centre Damian de Allende admits that the 2019 manne is op hul hoede for the next-in-liners as they gear up for Saturday’s series decider against Wales at Cape Town Stadium. Coach Jacques Nienaber rukked the span on Tuesday when he named scrumhalf Jade Hendrikse ahead of World Cup-winner Faf de Klerk in the starting XV.

And with the guys bubbling under drukking hard for a first-team spot, De Allende is wary of the threat. Andre Esterhuizen, who broke his hand in Wales’ 13-12 win at Bloemfontein to level the series 1-1, is breathing down De Allende’s neck. And the 30-year-old former Stormer says: “I know a lot of people said last week played a B team, all those guys deserve a spot in the team.

“If you look at Andre, he was exceptional in the Premiership. “The competition is healthy for the squad. Sometimes the guys push you [to improve your game]...” De Allende says he would like nothing more than to win Saturday’s match and bag the series 2-1, after the Boks won the first match 32-29 at Loftus Versfeld.