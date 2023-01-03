The Stormers jetted off to the UK on Monday minus FIVE of their Springboks on an injury list that includes no fewer than 14 players.

Among those not included in the 28-man squad are Bok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe, hooker Scarra Ntubeni, lock Salmaan Moerat, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, No.8 Evan Roos, while ex-Blitzboks Ruhan Nel and Seabelo Senatla are also on the krukkelys where they join Samoa international Alapati Leuia, Godlen Masimla, Gary Porter, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn and Nama Xaba.