The Stormers jetted off to the UK on Monday minus FIVE of their Springboks on an injury list that includes no fewer than 14 players.
Among those not included in the 28-man squad are Bok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe, hooker Scarra Ntubeni, lock Salmaan Moerat, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, No.8 Evan Roos, while ex-Blitzboks Ruhan Nel and Seabelo Senatla are also on the krukkelys where they join Samoa international Alapati Leuia, Godlen Masimla, Gary Porter, Adre Smith, Ernst van Rhyn and Nama Xaba.
Good news for the Stormers is that they welcome back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Stefan Ungerer for the matches against Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on Sunday and London Irish in the Champions Cup the week after that.
Calling on all our DHL Stormers fans in London. We would love to see you in the stands when we take on @londonirish in a fortnight’s time. Get your tickets 👇 https://t.co/JAncRqBwXA— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 1, 2023
Coach John Dobson says: “There are some experienced players missing through injury, but we are excited to see what the players coming in can offer and looking forward to the chance for the squad as a whole to grow and learn on tour together.”
STORMERS SQUAD
Forwards: Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Joseph Dweba, Willie Engelbrecht, Connor Evans, Neethling Fouche, Deon Fourie, Brok Harris, Steven Kitshoff, JJ Kotze, Simon Miller, Marvin Orie, Junior Pokomela, Sazi Sandi, Marcel Theunissen, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak.
Backs: Clayton Blommetjies, Angelo Davids, Paul de Wet, Dan du Plessis, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Imad Khan, Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas.