Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reckons his Champions League holders need a miracle at the Santiago Bernabeu to stay in the competition.

The Blues were hammered 3-1 at home last week in their quarterfinal first leg as Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema claimed a hattrick.

According to Tuchel, it’s unlikely that they can overturn the deficit playing the way they did and they will have to “overperform” if his kings of Europe want to retain their crown.

Asked about his team’s kanse ahead of a massive test at the home of the 13-time European Cup winners, the German says: “What chance?

“We need nothing else than a fantastic script if we want to overcome it. The task is incredibly high given the circumstances, where we play, who we play, at what stage.

“We are always allowed to dream. It is important to imagine, to dream about it.

“It is one of the biggest challenges to perform as an away team at the Bernabeu, it is even more difficult if you have to earn a certain result, if you need to win with a minimum of two goals or better even, maybe a three-goal difference.

“We need to overperform. It is not easy but it is a big experience to learn from and maybe an experience to take and overperform.”

Blues leftback Marcos Alonso, meanwhile, believes he and his teammates have rediscovered their mojo after hitting Southampton for six in a 6-0 Premier League clash at the weekend to end a two-match losing streak.

And he says: “It was a goal feast out there and I’m very happy for that and on to the next one already.

“It will be tough because it’s Real Madrid and we’re two goals down, but we don’t lose hope.

“We are capable of doing a great match.”

