It was like a helse gender reveal party at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, with the blue of the Stormers ultimately pipping the pink of the visiting Bulls in South Africa’s north-south rugby derby. The prize for the boys in blue? A home semifinal in this year’s United Rugby Championship against Ireland’s Connacht after they stunned countrymen Ulster in their quarterfinal on Friday night.

Connacht's win meant the winner of the quarterfinal between the Stormers and the Bulls would get a home semifinal. And like they did in the inaugural tournament final last year, it was the coach John Dobson's Stormers who beat fierce rivals Jake White's Bulls once again - the Sixth time in a row in the URC.



Despite missing a few opportunities in the second half, the Bulls were never really threatening to beat the Stormers.

Langa-born loose-forward Hacjivah Dayimani got the ball rolling for the Cape hosts with the first try of the match in the ninth minute when he dotted down in the left corner after getting a skip pass from Daniel du Plessis. After hooker Joseph Dweba was held up in goal by Bulls No.9 Embrose Papier, the Stormers did get their second try of the match six minutes later when Leolin Zas dotted down to make it 17-0 for the hosts. Top game: Manie Libbok The Bulls, though, clawed one back on the stroke of half time when flanker Cyle Brink - who was earlier sin-binned for taking out Dayimani without the ball - dotted down from close quarters.

First blood in the second half was going to be important in the clash, and the hosts - following a Manie Libbok penalty conversion - landed the first real blow after the break through wing Angelo Davids after fellow flyer Zas steamrolled Paper to set up the try (27-7). The Bulls then had a Ruan Nortje try disallowed after he failed to control the ball in-goal following a good counter-run by Kurt-Lee Arendse. Big threat: Kurt Lee Arendse They finally crossed the whitewash with 22 minutes to go, when Papier sniped down the blindside to touch down.