Blitzbok yster Shaun Williams has backed their youthful span to come out guns blazing at the Singapore Sevens this weekend. The South Africans finished sixth at the Hong Kong Sevens last week, which boosted their 2024 Olympic Games qualification hopes.

Starting on Saturday, they face New Zealand (4.14am), Hong Kong (7.40am) and Australia (11.28am) in Pool A in Singapore. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 Your team for this weekend’s action in Singapore.



Catch the #Blitzboks on SuperSport Rugby.

Williams was part of a winning squad in the first five tournaments of his career, and was part of the squad that won the gold at the 2023 Commonwealth Games. The 25-year-old will wear the green and gold in his 11th World Series tournament this weekend and according to the SA sweeper, it is time to get back that winning feeling again.