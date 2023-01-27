That’s the message from team captain Shakes Soyizwapi after his men failed miserably at the Hamilton Sevens last weekend, finishing in a disappointing seventh place overall.

It’s time for South Africa’s Blitzboks to show heart when they take the field in the Sydney Sevens on Friday.

Currently fourth on the World Series standings, Soyizwapi says the players take responsibility for their poor effort in Kiwiland.

Final run in Sydney this morning. Catch the #Blitzboks in action this morning on @SuperSportTV #BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/9tcTzvMY6n — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) January 27, 2023

He says: “The players had to take it on the chin; it was clear in the reviews that we neglected the system and that the mistakes we made were of our own doing…”

But he adds that despite not being as big physicality as some rivals that it’s “the size of your heart that counts, and we have to show that this weekend”.