The Blitzboks are hoping to put a few disappointing performances in recent tournaments behind them when they play in the France Sevens this weekend. Heading into the France event, South Africa still top the overall log with 111 points, followed by Argentina on 105 and Australia on 100.

But with quarterfinal exits in the last two events in Singapore and Vancouver, captain Shakes Soyizwapi knows that they will have to pull up their socks. Being around rockets and space craft brought a smile to @SiviweSoyizwapi in Toulouse. #BestOfUs pic.twitter.com/iYtLUmG17l — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 19, 2022 The Blitzboks have been drawn in Pool D alongside Samoa (who they face tomorrow at 12.22pm), Ireland (who they play at 12pm today) and Spain (with a 6.28pm face-off today). And Soyizwapi says: “We will play similar type of teams again.