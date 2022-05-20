The Blitzboks are hoping to put a few disappointing performances in recent tournaments behind them when they play in the France Sevens this weekend.
Heading into the France event, South Africa still top the overall log with 111 points, followed by Argentina on 105 and Australia on 100.
But with quarterfinal exits in the last two events in Singapore and Vancouver, captain Shakes Soyizwapi knows that they will have to pull up their socks.
Being around rockets and space craft brought a smile to @SiviweSoyizwapi in Toulouse. #BestOfUs pic.twitter.com/iYtLUmG17l— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 19, 2022
The Blitzboks have been drawn in Pool D alongside Samoa (who they face tomorrow at 12.22pm), Ireland (who they play at 12pm today) and Spain (with a 6.28pm face-off today).
And Soyizwapi says: “We will play similar type of teams again.
“We had Samoa and Spain in Vancouver and play Ireland this time as well. They are all good teams in our pool, so we are looking towards a very competitive weekend. Spain showed us how well they can keep the ball alive in our previous encounter and we will not take them lightly.
Today is going to be the best days in the life of Dalvon Blood. Last night he was handed his first match jersey. Such a special moment. Today, he will not only go out and represent the #BestOfUs but a childhood dream will come true. @WeBuyCars_SA @ASICS_ZA @FNBSA @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/b9a8Sd4C4a— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 20, 2022
“Ireland have been doing very well in recent times and have been together as a team for a while now, so they are formidable opponents.
“Samoa's physicality proved a challenge for us last time around [in the quarterfinal], so we need to be better when we face them this weekend. We have prepared well though and are looking forward to the weekend.”
The @Blitzboks legend @Dylan_Sage11 handed the match day jerseys to the #WomenBoks7s in Toulouse @France7s pic.twitter.com/zkHnfJNyRH— Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) May 19, 2022