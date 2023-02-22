South Africa’s Blitzboks finished in an embarrassing 13th place at the Los Angeles Sevens last season.
Failing to make it out of the group stage by finishing third in Pool B, the Blitzboks then lost to Wales in the ninth-placed quarterfinal before beating Japan to 13th.
It’s a trip skipper Siviwe “Shakes” Soyizwapi would like to forget ahead of this week’s LA Sevens.
Soyizwapi: Mission the same for every #Blitzboks team despite make-up of side.— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 21, 2023
More here: https://t.co/jlnF1f6bbU@LASevensRugby #BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/ys47XXh75W
He says: “Our last visit was not a great one.
“Normally we do very well on the North American leg – we have won in LA and before that in Las Vegas and we have won in Canada a week later, so the trip has been rewarding in the past. Last year though, we started poorly against the USA and then things just went from bad to worse.”
Currently second on the Series log, Soyizwapi adds of this weekend’s event: “The new guys that came in have done well so far, with Ricardo [Duarttee] really impressive and Jaiden [Baron] showing he can play in Hamilton and Sydney.
A former @Springboks wing and two returnees from injury were named in the #Blitzboks squad for their trip to North America - more here: https://t.co/l8JpxFV1XJ 🤝#BlitzIgnite @WeBuyCars_SA @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/lUhEF97yMB— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 17, 2023
“With Ronald [Brown] and Mfundo [Ndhlovu] back, we have some real experience of performing on the circuit. We are excited for Travis Ismaiel as well, a class player who are very keen to contribute for this team.”