Failing to make it out of the group stage by finishing third in Pool B, the Blitzboks then lost to Wales in the ninth-placed quarterfinal before beating Japan to 13th.

South Africa’s Blitzboks finished in an embarrassing 13th place at the Los Angeles Sevens last season.

It’s a trip skipper Siviwe “Shakes” Soyizwapi would like to forget ahead of this week’s LA Sevens.

He says: “Our last visit was not a great one.

“Normally we do very well on the North American leg – we have won in LA and before that in Las Vegas and we have won in Canada a week later, so the trip has been rewarding in the past. Last year though, we started poorly against the USA and then things just went from bad to worse.”