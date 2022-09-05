Afrika, 34, is South Africa’s all-time leading points scorer in the World Series with 1 462 points but retired from in mid-2020.

Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell surprised over the weekend when he called Cecil Afrika out of international retirement to come help South Africa win this week’s World Cup in Cape Town.

A true fighter. A man that knows no limits. What a journey it has been. Hear from @ronald_brown_15 #BestOfUs #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/0g6GAwqNb9 — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) September 4, 2022

But with Dewald Human ruled of this weekend’s event, Powell explains: “We had been in regular contact since Cecil left Springbok Sevens to first play professional rugby in the USA and now France [where he plays for Monaco in the professional Extenso Super Sevens league], so I am up to date with his fitness and form.

“The injuries to Justin Geduld earlier this year and now Dewald Human left us short of options at flyhalf and Cecil not only provides massive experience, but big match temperament as well. He will also take some of the workload away from Selvyn Davids, who is coming back from injury.”

Blitzboks squad: Cecil Afrika, Ronald Brown, Angelo Davids, Selvyn Davids, Muller du Plessis, Christie Grobbelaar, Sako Makata, James Murphy, Mfundo Ndhlovu, Ryan Oosthuizen, JC Pretorius, Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain), Impi Visser, Shaun Williams.