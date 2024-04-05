The Blitzboks produced a convincing performance to run out 24-10 winners over Spain in their second match of the Hong Kong Sevens on Friday. It meant the Blitzboks made a perfect start to their Hong Kong campaign, after they dispatched Ireland 22-17 earlier in the day.

After pushing the Blitzboks defence in their own 22, Spain opened the scoring as Alejandro Laforga barged his way over in the corner (5-0). The #Blitzboks are into the Hong Kong quarter-finals, but the job is not done - more here: https://t.co/3ZED7k2mVQ 🫡#PoweredByUnity #HSBCSVNS pic.twitter.com/hqExOebTNn — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 5, 2024 The Blitzboks responded with Quewin Nortje kicking ahead before Dewald Human gathered and dived over for the try. Human converted his own try to take a 7-5 lead for South Africa. A free-flowing move started by a surging run down the touchline by Christie Grobbelaar, saw the Blitzboks switch play across the field, ending with Shaun Williams showing good strength to power through a defender and score in the corner. The try after the hooter meant SA led 12-5 at the break.

Like the first half, Spain again opened the scoring as Tobias Sainz-Trapaga finished off a strong team run into the Blitzboks 22, as the men in red drew within two points of their opponents (12-10). Coach Phillip reflecting on a successful outing for the #Blitzboks in the opening day of the #HSBCSVNS in Hong Kong 👏#PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/HyAptjcP7y — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 5, 2024 As the Blitzboks began to dictate play, Darren Adonis spotted a hole in the Spanish defence to score the decisive try in the contest just before the hooter under the posts (19-10). Spain tried in vain to pull within seven and a cruel intercept pass saw Williams surge his way over for his brace, and turn a tight scoreline into a somewhat more emphatic one as the Blitzboks ran out 24-10 victors.