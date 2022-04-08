Finally, the Blitzboks will have some serious competition in the Sevens Series again, with Fiji, New Zealand and Samoa returning to the Singapore event this weekend.

The three Sevens powerhouses missed the hele start of the current series because of Covid-19 travel restrictions, with South Africa winning als in their absence.

Having won six rounds in a row since last season, Blitzboks captain Shakes Soyizwapi says they won’t be taking anything for granted this weekend.

He says: “We have been on the winning side in 34 matches, but that is something of the past. It was also something we had to address, as it is all over the media and many questions on the topic reflect that fact.

“So, there was no way we wanted it to become an elephant in the room for us. It might be a big focus out there, but it is not our focus. We spoke about it and then put it aside and I am confident that it will not be an issue this weekend.”

The Blitzboks face Canada at 6.34am, Kenya at 9.40am and USA at 1.33pm in Pool A on Saturday.

[email protected]