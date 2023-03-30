With injuries having ripped through the Springbok Sevens squad, more than half of the span who travelled to the Far East for this weekend’s tournament – which starts on Friday – have played in fewer than 10 World Series tournaments.

Blitzboks assistant coach Philip Snyman wants his new jongens to add a bit of voema to the side in Hong Kong, with only four legs left in the 2023 World Sevens Series.

Rookies Donovan Don, Ethan James and Sebastiaan Jobb will be thrown into the deep end, as Snyman has identified where the seventh-placed Blitzboks are falling short.

He says: “They are intelligent with the X-factor and they are learning fast, but we have to help them get used to our system as soon as possible.

“We know how dangerous we can be with ball in hand, but that means we can’t afford to turn over possession and we need quick ball from the breakdowns, so we can try and get our speedsters in space.