The Blitzboks left for Harare on Thursday where they’ll be looking to hunt down a place at the Olympic Games in Paris next year. After failing to book a top four and an automatic spot via the World Series, coach Sandile Ngcobo has roped in some big guns for their trip to Zimbabwe.

The big name back in the team is Rosco Specman, who stepped down from the Sevens game to concentrate on XVs in 2018. Impi Visser will lead a strong #Blitzboks squad to the @Olympics qualifiers in Harare this weekend - more here: https://t.co/bmgfIodDp0 ⚡#BlitzIgnite @WeBuyCars_SA @McDonalds_SA pic.twitter.com/RUmd8E1alI — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) September 11, 2023 Specman, 34, will span kragte saam met another former Bok Tavis Ismaiel and fit-again stars Selvyn Davids, Zain Davids and Ronald Brown. Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi did not make the trip Thursday because of injury, with Impi Visser leading the side in his absence.

Of his squad, Ngcobo says: “We have a very experienced group, which helped in our preparations. “This is a massive tournament for us, and it was great to have such a strong leadership group available for selection considering the injury to ‘Shakes’ a month ago.” One last session before deparure to @RugbyAfrique Olympic qualifiers. @WeBuyCars_SA #BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/GssXFC4QbJ — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) September 13, 2023 South Africa face Ivory Coast (10.50am), Tunisia (1.34pm) and Madagascar (4.18pm), before the playoffs.