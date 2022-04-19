Blitzboks coach Neil Powell is not a happy man after his team again failed at the quarterfinal stage of a Sevens event over the weekend.

The defending champions followed up their Singapore mislukking the week before, with a quarterfinal exit to Samoa (28-17) in Canada.

Of the to setbacks, Powell says: “It was a tough two weeks and not something that we are happy about as a team.

“We will have to ask tough questions to ourselves on what happened and what areas we need to improve on. As individuals, we will have a serious conversation on our performances, but also as a team, where we did not function as we should have.”

After exiting the Cup, SA ended in fifth place - beating France and New Zealand in their last two matches to secure that position.

And Powell adds: “The way we finished in those last two matches remains a positive, we really turned it around.

“But that does not detract from those weak moments, and we need to hard on ourselves to make sure it does not happen in the next two tournaments.”

The next stop in the Sevens Series the Blitzboks is in France next month.

7s Series log

1: South Africa (111)

2: Argentina (105)

3: Australia (100)

4: USA (70)

5: Ireland (69)

[email protected]