Blitzboks coach Neil Powell says his manne all tried to be heroes and that’s why they crashed big time at the Singapore Sevens last weekend.

South Africa entered the tournament not having lost a single match in 36 outings, but then got stunned by USA in their Pool A match before losing to Fiji in the quarterfinals and then going down to Argentina in the semifinal of the fifth place play-off.

A disappointed Powell says: “Those were very disappointing and it is tough to digest.

Coach @Neil5Powell had no excuses at the end of Day One of the #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/VsG6SRvi60 — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 9, 2022

“We played too much as individuals and too little as a team. Our strength lies in our ability to play as a unit and follow our principles and protocols, and we did not see enough of that this weekend.”

He adds: “This was a good wake-up call for us as the Rugby World Cup Sevens comes closer. We cannot think that we just have to pitch up to win. We will have to rectify that.”

Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi echoes his coach’s words, saying: “We did not perform as a team.

“We did not keep to our standards or hold ourselves accountable out there. This is one that we will have to take on the chin.”

The Blitzboks will go all out to return to winning ways at the Vancouver Sevens in Canada this week.

