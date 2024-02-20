Just ask veteran Ryan Oosthuizen, who despite an over 30-hour travel from Cape Town to Canada, remains upbeat.

Fourth on the overall standings and having finished fifth Perth last month, Oosthuizen says: “Look, it was a long time travelling and one does feel cramped in after a while, adding to a long layover in Frankfurt, but we are here now, and the focus will be on how to get the job done this weekend…

The #Blitzboks have arrived in Canada and are determined to improve on their most recent performances - more here: https://t.co/flnm8UMFGz 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇦#PoweredByUnity pic.twitter.com/Hu1DJr4Q2F — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) February 19, 2024

“We are an experienced group, so by now, we understand the routine of recovering from a long-haul flight such as this and how to combat the effects of jet lag. We are playing on Friday already, so the recovery is key.”

“We realise that we need to deliver on this trip. I am confident we will, we worked hard at home, have good experience in the squad and some players are in very good form for us, so that all points to a competitive showing.”