Kingsley Coman, Aurelien Tchoumeni and Kolo Muani have all been victims of racist abuse from French supporters following their World Cup final defeat. Muani, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga missed a chance in the 123rd minute while Bayern Munich's Coman and Tchoumeni of Real Madrid both missed penalties as Les Bleus went down 4-2 on penalties to Argentina.

Argentina: ✅✅✅✅

France: ✅ ❌❌✅



The match-winning penalty from Gonzalo Montiel and the scenes 🥺#FIFAWorldCup — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 18, 2022 The trio has reportedly resorted to restricting the comment sections on their individual Instagram accounts after receiving a barrage of monkey and banana messages. Meta, the owners of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, condemned the abusive posts and confirmed that they had since removed the disruptive messages. A spokesperson for Meta told The Athletic: “We don't want racist abuse on Instagram, and we've removed the disgusting comments for breaking our rules.